Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $22.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TROX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NYSE:TROX opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,434,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 15.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 175.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

