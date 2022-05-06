Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price to $81.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

NYSE:KKR opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $37,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

