Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €193.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($203.16) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($169.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($186.32) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

DB1 opened at €163.70 ($172.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €152.71. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €132.65 ($139.63) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($178.47).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

