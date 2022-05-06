Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.89) to €27.00 ($28.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. 170,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6704 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

