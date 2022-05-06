Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.6704 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.
About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
