Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.52 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.6704 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

