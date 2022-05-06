Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 2,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

About Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

