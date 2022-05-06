DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

DICE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 446,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,820. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,648,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

