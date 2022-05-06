Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-$0.40 EPS.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 190,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,312. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.03 million, a PE ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Digi International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digi International by 131.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Digi International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

