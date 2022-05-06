Digitalcoin Price Down 26.6% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $153,995.66 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,055.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,701.98 or 0.07493981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00266517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00762518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.49 or 0.00592130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00077533 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,828,083 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.