DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.10.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCN traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,123. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 1.89. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.