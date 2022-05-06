Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.00% of Universal Health Services worth $208,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

