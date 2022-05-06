Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $203.37 Million Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Nelnet worth $203,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Nelnet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 417,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 97,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at $6,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 62.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period.

NNI opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

