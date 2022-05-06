Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $210.68 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $210,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $140.91 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average of $173.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

