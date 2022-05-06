Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $211.26 Million Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.53% of Cadence Bank worth $211,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

