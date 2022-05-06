Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $217.47 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.39% of TopBuild worth $217,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TopBuild by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TopBuild by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Shares of BLD opened at $195.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.09.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

