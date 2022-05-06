Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,246 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Tractor Supply worth $224,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after buying an additional 150,554 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,181,000 after buying an additional 135,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.