Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $200,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Unilever by 59.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $8,309,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

