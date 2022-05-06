Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,502 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of AMETEK worth $198,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

AME opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.33 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

