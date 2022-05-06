Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 55,864 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,265,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $213,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $67,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 143,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

