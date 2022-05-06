Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.11.

DIN stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.