Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

DIN traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.53. 5,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

