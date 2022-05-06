Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Holdings Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 3,514.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,431 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Diodes worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 78.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,835. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.