Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 674,151 shares.The stock last traded at $105.69 and had previously closed at $104.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $249,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

