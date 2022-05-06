DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.29

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 30910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.40. The company has a market cap of C$101.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

