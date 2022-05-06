Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Diversey stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.77. 889,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Diversey has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,273,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

