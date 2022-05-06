DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.80

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.80 and traded as low as $15.30. DLH shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 22,359 shares.

DLHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get DLH alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $189.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.33.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. DLH had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DLH news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 88.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.