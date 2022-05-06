DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 441,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.40 million, a P/E ratio of -110.48, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

Get DMC Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOM. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DMC Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.