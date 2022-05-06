DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNBBY stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. 178,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,994. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.9024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.