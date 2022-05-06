Dogecoin Achieves Market Cap of $16.85 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion and $836.32 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.00268612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014972 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002954 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

