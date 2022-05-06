Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.43, but opened at $71.34. Dolby Laboratories shares last traded at $70.47, with a volume of 7,147 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.22). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 218,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

