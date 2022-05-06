Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $74,249,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after acquiring an additional 340,552 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,932,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,658 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $233.10. 23,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.18 and its 200 day moving average is $221.92. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

