Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.89.

DBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.17. 193,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$618.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

