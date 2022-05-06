Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.89.

DBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.17. 193,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$618.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group (Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.