Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after buying an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after buying an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. 4,835,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,273. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

