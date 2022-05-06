Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of D stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

