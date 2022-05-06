Don-key Trading Down 20.1% This Week (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $244,471.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00266101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014715 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Don-key Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,456,083 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

