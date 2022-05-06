DOS Network (DOS) Hits Market Cap of $809,234.72

DOS Network (DOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. DOS Network has a market cap of $809,234.72 and $127,463.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOS Network has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One DOS Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,968.68 or 1.00020748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00029634 BTC.

DOS Network Coin Profile

DOS Network (CRYPTO:DOS) is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. The official website for DOS Network is dos.network . The official message board for DOS Network is medium.com/dos-network . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

