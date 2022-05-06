Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Dover has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dover to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.01. The company had a trading volume of 888,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,735. Dover has a one year low of $131.03 and a one year high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.