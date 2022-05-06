Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 56.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 42.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $135.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $131.03 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

