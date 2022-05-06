Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) One Day Volume Hits $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00195391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00221012 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00484559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00039447 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,577.53 or 2.01698575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.