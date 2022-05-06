Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will report sales of $278.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.04 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $271.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. 38,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,239. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

