Dvision Network 1-Day Volume Hits $1.93 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a market cap of $96.55 million and $1.93 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,977.16 or 0.99982891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,996,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.