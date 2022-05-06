Dynamic Price Up 8% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,011.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.28 or 0.07476105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00268574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.00763719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.37 or 0.00600831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00077446 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

