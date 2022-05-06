Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Shares of EXP opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $118.67 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

