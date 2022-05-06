Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,523. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 over the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 148,209 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 157,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 778.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 170,676 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

