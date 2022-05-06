EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Lowered to $230.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s current price.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

NYSE EGP opened at $169.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,438,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,049 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

