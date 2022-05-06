Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.
Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,046,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
