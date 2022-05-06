Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,046,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.