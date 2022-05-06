Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EMN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

EMN opened at $105.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

