Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Shares of Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.95). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.95), with a volume of 69,601 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76. The company has a market cap of £119.73 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23.
About Easyhotel (LON:EZH)
Further Reading
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Easyhotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyhotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.