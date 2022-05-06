Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.32-$7.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $147.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,186. Eaton has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.13.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

