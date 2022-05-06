Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 19th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

